Florida State vs Duquesne Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Florida State vs Duquesne prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

Florida State vs Duquesne How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Florida State (0-0), Duquesne (0-0)

Florida State vs Duquesne Game Preview

Why Duquesne Will Win

The Dukes are coming off a nice 7-3 season with just enough back to be okay on defense.

Last year’s team was great at keeping the chains moving, it didn’t turn the ball over enough to matter, and was great on the offensive front allowing everyone time to work.

Yes, the skill parts are undergoing a redo, but the quarterback situation is strong with two good options, and three starters return on the strong line. On the other side, the defensive front should be just good enough against the run to not get embarrassed – tackle Maxi Hradecny is a possible problem – but …

Why Florida State Will Win

The Florida State running game should roll, even against a Duke defensive front that should be able to hold up at times.

The offensive line that’s been such a big problem over the last several years should finally be at least decent thanks to all of the returning veterans.

This is the game to open things up a bit and get the offense rolling, and it needs to get up early.

Duquesne will be good this season, but it won’t explode offensively and needs FSU to royally screw up. Don’t turn the ball over, come up with the gashing runs when they’re there, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Be careful here.

Story continues

Duquesne went out and got a slew of good transfers to help the cause in various areas, enough veterans are back from the team that shocked Ohio last season, and there can’t be any looking ahead by the Noles to the LSU game up next and the ACC opener against Louisville to follow.

There will be a lull when the Dukes look like they might make this interesting, but the FSU ground game will take over and pull away late in the third quarter.

The loss to Jacksonville State last season is too fresh – Florida State will pull away when it needs to.

Florida State vs Duquesne Prediction, Line

Florida State 37, Duquesne 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBD



Florida State vs Duquesne Must See Rating: 1.5

