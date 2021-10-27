Florida State vs Clemson Prediction, Game Preview
Florida State vs Clemson prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.
Arch Manning has scored 88 touchdowns in 26 high school games, drawing interest from colleges including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.
Five-star Isidore Newman QB Arch Maning will be at Clemson's home game against Florida State, the fifth of five games he is visiting this fall.
ACC Week 9 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings. Miami at Pitt, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, Florida State at Clemson, Boston College at Syracuse, Duke at Wake Forest, North Carolina at Notre Dame, Louisville at NC State, Virginia at BYU
Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he's in COVID-19 protocol.
