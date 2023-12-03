Florida State upends Louisville, raises mark to 13-0

Florida State was down to its third-string QB, a true freshman, and the Seminoles still managed to shut down Louisville, 16-6, for the ACC championship on Saturday.

The Seminoles are 13-0 and await word Sunday from the College Football Playoff committee to see if they are one of four teams selected.

19 STRAIGHT FOR THE SEMINOLES‼️ Florida State wins its first ACC title since 2014 😤 pic.twitter.com/PxdzN93zUc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 3, 2023

Brock Glenn threw for 55 yards, starting at QB because Jordan Travis was out after having surgery on his injured ankle and Tate Rodemaker was in concussion protocol.

The defense for FSU was staunch. It wrecked Cardinals QB Jack Plummer, who was 14-of-36 for 111 yards and a pick.

The teams combined for 412 yards of total offense, less than Texas QB Quinn Ewers threw for in the Longhorns’ Big 12 Championship Game win over Oklahoma State earlier in the day.

Florida State led 3-0 at the half and added a TD in the third quarter and two field goals in the fourth to win.

The question: Does a team with an undefeated record earn a CFP semifinal slot over Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, all schools with a loss?

