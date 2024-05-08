Florida State transfer forward Cam'Ron Fletcher commits to Xavier Musketeers

One of the final two scholarship spots remaining on Xavier's roster has been filled.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Florida State transfer forward Cam'Ron Fletcher is the latest Xavier addition through the NCAA's transfer portal.

Florida State transfer and former four-star prospect Cam Fletcher tells me that he has committed to Xavier.



Has only played 17 total games during the past two seasons due to a pair of knee injuries.



Fletcher aims to be back on the court by October. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 8, 2024

Fletcher, who entered his name into the transfer portal April 29, is the sixth transfer to land with the Musketeers over the last six weeks, joining Marcus Foster, John Hugley, Dante Maddox Jr., Ryan Conwell and Lassina Traore.

Fletcher, a former four-star forward from St. Louis, Missouri, began his career with John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats in 2020. Fletcher spent just one season in Lexington before transferring to Florida State, where he played the last three years.

Cam'Ron Fletcher, left, his seen has last two seasons at Florida State end prematurely because of a pair of injuries to his right knee. Fletcher, who spent one season at Kentucky, has averaged 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor in his career.

After playing in 29 games off the bench for the Seminoles as a sophomore, Fletcher is coming off back-to-back injury-plagued years that ended his season during non-conference play. Fletcher averaged 10.8 points per game as a starter for Florida State during the 2022-23 season, but a right knee injury ended his season in December.

One year later coming off the bench, Fletcher suffered an injury to the same knee in a road loss to North Carolina and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

For his collegiate career, Fletcher has averaged 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor. He's shown the ability to step back and connect from the perimeter, too, knocking down 41 3-pointers in 46 career games at Florida State.

The majority of minutes for next season were already on the roster for Xavier, but Fletcher is a solid depth piece in the frontcourt who could fight for time off the bench. Xavier now has one scholarship remaining for the 2024-25 season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier lands commitment from Florida State transfer Cam'Ron Fletcher