Florida State transfer bolsters UI defensive line

Jan. 19—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois continued to revamp its defensive line Friday with a commitment from Florida State transfer Dennis Briggs Jr.

Briggs is the third defensive line transfer to pick the Illini this offseason. Illinois also added Youngstown State's Anthony Johnson and Auburn's Enyce Sledge. They were needed moves after losing Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. to the NFL draft, Denzel Daxon and Bryce Barnes to exhausted eligibility and Sed McConnell to Boston College.

Briggs' season at Illinois will be his seventh in college football. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman was a member of the Class of 2018 and redshirted as a true freshman at Florida State. The Kissimmee, Fla., native also got a bonus season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury in 2021.

Briggs played in 10 games in 2023 for Florida State and finished the year with 14 tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. His six-year career with the Seminoles saw him total 78 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss, six sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The commitment from Briggs gives Illinois seven offseason additions out of the transfer portal. The Illini have also added offensive linemen J.C. Davis (New Mexico), Kevin Wigenton II (Michigan State) and Melvin Priestly (Grambling) and tight end Cole Rusk (Murray State).