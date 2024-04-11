Florida State sweeps Gators in season series

Apr. 10—THOMASVILLE — The Florida State Seminoles stomped the Florida Gators in the final game of their season series. The now ranked No. 10 Seminoles destroyed No. 24 Florida 19-4, accumulating 19 hits in the game.

Florida State got off to a rocket-like start, scoring 11 runs in the first two innings. James Tibbs III and Daniel Cantu each homered in the second, with Jaxson West sending one out of the park in the third to extend FSU's lead to nine runs. Marco Dinges and Alex Lodise joined in on the fun, belting homers in the fourth and fifth.

The Noles had six different batters with multiple hits in the game as Cam Smith, Dinges and Drew Faurot led the way with three hits a piece.

Florida State's bullpen had a bit of a rough day as John Abraham had a difficult start. He went just one inning, giving up three hits, three runs on three errors and was pulled after a single inning on the bump.

Seniors lefty Andrew Armstrong, who would picked up his fourth win of the season, pitched well in relief. He went three full innings and, though he didn't record any strikeouts, allowed just one hit. Ultimately, the Noles pitching staff gave up eight hits and four runs with just five K's on the day, but that's alright when you're as hot as the FSU is at the plate.

The 15 run beating of the Gators gave Florida State the series sweep over their in-state rival. But, the Noles didn't just sweep the Gators, they embarrassed them.

Florida came into the season as a top 10 team with aspirations of another run at a national title. But, as the Noles faced the highly touted Florida, they showed just how vulnerable the Gators were. FSU outscored Florida 45-15 in their three contests. The Noles had 28 more hits than Florida, hit nine homers off the Gators pitching staff and struck out Florida batters 33 times in the series. It is nothing short of true dominance.