Florida State suffers worst-ever defeat in Orange Bowl loss to Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS — After an undefeated regular season and an ACC title, the Seminoles thought they deserved to play in the College Football Playoff. After starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a broken leg and FSU sputtered to two season-ending wins, the College Football Playoff committee denied them that chance.

The consolation was to play Georgia, the two-time reigning national champion that lost its first game of the year in the SEC championship game, in the Orange Bowl. But with more than two dozen players missing the game due to opt-outs, injuries and transfers, the Seminoles who showed up at Hard Rock Stadium looked less like the undefeated conference champions and more like an overmatched FCS opponent.

Florida State’s (13-1) hopes were dashed quickly and efficiently, as Georgia took the biggest halftime lead in Orange Bowl history and cruised to 63-3 win over the Seminoles in Saturday’s consolation bowl game. The defeat was the most lopsided loss in FSU history, eclipsing 49-point losses to Florida in 1973 and Clemson in 2018. It was also the largest margin of victory in Orange Bowl history.

The 60-point margin is also the largest bowl victory in college football history.

Georgia’s first offensive drive ended with an FSU stop on fourth-and-3 in Florida State territory. That was the high point of the game for the Seminoles, who gave up touchdowns on the next six drives.

The Bulldogs ran all over the Seminoles, racking up 372 rushing yards. Senior running back Kendall Milton rushed for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 in the first half.

FSU got on the board after a 55-yard pass from third-string quarterback Brock Glenn to Kentron Poitier set up a short field goal, but those would be the only points for the Seminoles in the first half. Georgia, however, was not done scoring.

Senior Daijun Edwards scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey ran in a 27-yard score on an attempted wide-receiver pass.

Quarterback Carson Beck added a pair of passing touchdowns at the end of the half to put the Bulldogs up 42-3 at halftime. The 39-point halftime lead was an Orange Bowl record.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart put in some reserves to start the second half, but the result was the same. They went 75 yards down the field and scored on another touchdown run by Edwards. Georgia kept scoring, adding two touchdowns from backup quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The Seminoles were desperately shorthanded for Saturday’s Orange Bowl. More than two dozen Florida State players chose not to play in the game, opting to prepare for the NFL draft or enter the transfer portal. The Seminoles were missing about a dozen starters, including key players like quarterback Tate Rodermaker, running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Jared Verse and defensive backs Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones and Akeem Dent.

Georgia, which was poised to compete for a third straight national title before losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, did not have key players opt out of the game.