Florida State to sue the ACC over Grant of Rights deal

Things happen fast in college football and the Florida State football program is doing everything in their power to ensure change happens for them sooner rather than later.

Florida State’s Board of Trustees met after 10 a.m. on Friday with the purpose of discussing the programs future and ways they can get out of the ACC’s Grant of Rights deal with ESPN. ESPN holds the rights to ACC home TV rights for each conference program through 2036, a long time.

According to reports, FSU will take legal action against the conference to challenge the grant of rights and $130 million withdrawal fee. Reports indicate that it would cost the program $572 million to get out of the ACC… a whole lot of money.

Things are changing all across the college football landscape; could the ACC be next?

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire