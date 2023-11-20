Can Florida State still make the CFP without Jordan Travis? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the Seminoles chances of making the College Football Playoff without their star quarterback - even if they remain undefeated. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

DAN WETZEL: Jordan Travis, great quarterback. Had a massive season. And it's been a ton of fun to watch. 2,755 yards this year, 20 TDs, just two picks. Rushed for seven touchdowns. Horrific injury. Tate Rodemaker comes in, plays pretty well, but it's Northern Alabama. They got a Florida game at Florida. Got to feel disappointed they didn't beat Missouri.

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: But at least showed the fight to be in a game with Missouri. And then they're going to get a potentially 11 and 1 Louisville team. We'll see what Louisville does with Kentucky in the finale. Can Florida State get there? Even if they're undefeated, do they still get in? And I know this is a crazy thing to say, if per se, Alabama beats Georgia?

PAT FORDE: No. And the committee's going to be in a pickle. They can at least-- they can see how Florida State looks with Rodemaker at quarterback obviously in a couple of very big games between now and when they have to make the decision and see how much drop off there is. Jordan Travis has been a Heisman Trophy candidate.

And you take him out of the mix, even if they win these games, they don't look good. Does that-- can you bump them out and say, sorry, you're not as good as you were and we're putting somebody else in? I mean, it's a brutal turn of events for Florida State. It's going to be a difficult situation for the committee.

Yeah, one of these teams, Florida or Louisville, may solve it for them. And Louisville's had a like a bit of a charmed season. But this is another potential break for them to be playing a diminished Florida State team to potentially win the ACC Championship and finish 12 and 1.

ROSS DELLENGER: Man, my thought even with Jordan Travis was that I thought they were going to have trouble in the swamp anyway and now real trouble. And I think they've got some other injury issues too. There's a lineman that probably is going to be out it sounds like.

In a way, it's hard to see them beating both Florida in Louisville without him and without some of the pieces, some of the other pieces they might be missing. And so that opens the door, a one loss Oregon for a one loss Texas maybe even, yeah, the one loss SEC champion Alabama or something. I mean, it does. It pops open a spot for somebody potentially.