Florida State starting QB enters transfer portal ahead of Orange Bowl

Florida State’s roster continues to take hits ahead of the Orange Bowl matchup versus No. 6 Georgia on Saturday.

The latest loss for the No. 5 Seminoles is starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who announced his decision to opt-out of the game and enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Seminoles are also without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who is injured.

That leaves FSU with freshman Brock Glenn at quarterback. The former four-star prospect out of Covington, Tennessee, threw for 55 yards in the ACC Championship win over Louisville after replacing Rodemaker due to injury.

Rodemaker was expected to be cleared to take on the Bulldogs, but Glenn will make his second career start in Miami instead.

Including opt-outs and transfers, the Seminoles are down most of their key contributors that helped them to a 13-0 regular season and ACC crown.

Kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire