Florida State soccer defeats Pitt for 3rd time this season, advance to 4th straight College Cup

The numbers, even zeros, have been on Florida State's side all season. Sunday's NCAA quarterfinal game against Pittsburgh only proved that statement even more.

Three wins over the Panthers this season. Four straight appearances in the College Cup. Zero goals allowed in the NCAA Tournament and still no losses on the year.

A trio of goals in a little over six minutes early in the second half busted a deadlocked game between the Seminoles and Panthers wide open in favor of the home team as FSU rolled to a 3-0 win over Pitt.

Penalties by the Panthers in the box lined FSU up for back-to-back PK goals from Taylor Huff and Leah Pias. 59 seconds after Pias' goal, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Onyi Echegini, booted in her 15th goal of the season.

"We were in this spot last year and I don't want to say that we've got two more games to take care of," head coach Brian Pensky said. "We've got one more we need to take care of. We're really happy to be going back to Cary and have the opportunity to keep playing."

Lucky No. 3

Pitt has not been like any other ACC opponent this season for the Seminoles. It's a team that Pensky has said in the past is a challenge to play against. FSU was down 1-0 at halftime to the Panthers in their first meeting in October before the Seminoles were able to pull away for a 3-2 win.

In ACC semifinals, after Pitt handed North Carolina its first loss off the season, FSU rolled off of two second-half goals for a 2-0 win. Sunday, the Seminoles were in a similar position, tied a zero at halftime and once again capitalized in the second half.

"We're talented, we believe in ourselves and most importantly we're determined," Pensky said. "We don't want to be denied. I just told the team this is a team [Pitt] that lost five games on the season and we're responsible for three of them."

"They had a bunch of 'first evers' for their team and to take care of them three times. We're a determined group right now."

Pias' PK goal was a special one as only a year ago she was playing for Pitt. She came to FSU this season as a graduate transfer after spending her entire undergrad with the Panthers.

"It's been a little never-wracking facing them three times," Pias said. "When you transfer to a new school and face your old school your first thought is gotta win, gotta win, gotta win. Honestly, it's treating it like every other game and it's three points on the board."

"Today, this being the third time, it's making sure the standard is the same and put the game away to get to the Final Four. It's honestly been hard playing against some of my best friends, but I've made new friends here."

Next stop: College Cup

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Florida State Seminoles 3-2 in the College Cup semifinals in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

The Seminoles now sit at 20-0-1 on the year and finish their last game at Seminole Soccer Complex with an 11-0 record. They're looking to continue that winning streak into Cary, North Carolina next week, facing either No. 1 Clemson or No. 2 Penn State.

Stanford punched its ticket to the College Cup on Friday, defeating Nebraska, 2-1, in overtime. It'll face the winner of No. 1 BYU and No. 3 North Carolina. This will be FSU's fourth straight appearance in the College Cup and 14th all-time.

"I'm personally very excited. I've watched Florida State all five years of my college career," Echegini said. "I joined them last year and the people that come from this program are truly amazing. To be a part of this team is truly an honor and I'm so excited to go back next week."

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State soccer continues charge toward national title in win over Pitt