Florida State set to live up to its own expectations in 2023

The unexpected downpour of cheese snacks rained from above at Camping World Stadium, enveloping Florida State players and coaches and creating a truly unforgettable moment.

It was a fitting end to a successful season as the Seminoles defeated Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl in December, capping the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.

It was a ray of sunshine in an otherwise dark and stormy period of FSU football, one where the program went 26-33 from 2017-21 (44%). There were four head coaches and three athletics directors during that stretch.

Nobody won more games in the 1990s than Florida State, which won two national championships (’93, ’99) in four title game appearances. The success carried over into the new millennium, with FSU winning 62% of its games through 2010 (73-44).

The Florida State brand hasn’t carried as much cache recently, replaced by blue blood programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

But a breakthrough season in 2022 has pushed FSU back into the national spotlight and for the first time in quite some time, and the Seminoles enter a season with lofty expectations.

FSU president talks about possibly leaving ACC

Most of the national college football preview magazines have Florida State ranked in the top 10 in their preseason rankings, a spot the program hasn’t held since 2017, and the Seminoles were No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll.

Mike Norvell isn’t worried about how his team will handle the newfound attention. It’s nothing compared to what his players have experienced inside the program since the 41-year-old took over in 2020.

“The expectations for us have always been to go beyond the best,” said Norvell. “I try not to get caught up on the outside. I am ecstatic that people are talking well about Florida State nationally. This program has earned them through the test of time. We got away from it for a little bit.”

Added linebacker Kalen DeLoach: “Everything in-house is based on our expectations. Even when things weren’t always the best, we still had our expectations and went about our business the same way we always did. It’s good to hear and it can make you feel good, but we still have to go out there and compete every Saturday and you still have to put the work in to be the best versions of ourselves.”

After inheriting a roster lacking the depth and talent that made FSU a powerhouse in the ’90s, Norvell spent the last four seasons adding recruits or transfers. He’s brought in 48 transfers during that stretch, including defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse, safety Jammie Robinson, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson.

This year’s squad returns 17 starters — tied with Duke for the most in the ACC — highlighted by a handful of all-conference selections led by quarterback Jordan Travis, offensive lineman Robert Scott, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, linebacker Tatum Bethune, Verse, Benson and Wilson.

According to Phil Steele, FSU returns 83% of its yardage from last season with Travis (3,214), Benson (990) and Wilson (897). The Seminoles also return 67% of their tackles in Bethune (84 tackles), DeLoach (65), Renardo Green (58) and Akeen Dent (53).

Clemson finshes first in preseason vote, above FSU to win another ACC title

While experience is an obvious positive, it presents its own challenges.

“It comes down to you have to fight human nature because when you have experience, when you think you’ve been there and you’ve done that, that complacency is something that you have to fight against,” said Norvell.

Said DeLoach: “We’re receiving a lot of accolades, but it can also be a blessing or a curse because sometimes it can get in people’s heads, forcing them to overthink things and not realize what we still have in hand so the best thing is to stay focused.”

Even with so much going for them, it’s not a given that Florida State is back on the national stage.

The Seminoles were picked to finish second in the ACC in the preseason media poll behind Clemson for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. The Tigers earned 103 first-place votes ahead of FSU’s 67.

Keeping his team focused hasn’t been a problem. Norvell’s message has been clear since Day 1.

“Coach Norvell has told us to keep the main thing the main thing,” said Benson.

Added Travis: “There’s a lot of expectations, but it’s one thing when you get on the field. All those expectations disappear when the ball is kicked off. We just have to keep the main thing the main thing and go out and give everything we have every single day.”

If anything, Florida State has found a renewed confidence.

“We have a football team that’s very confident right now and they should be confident because of the work they’ve put in,” said Norvell. “I believe in that. I believe in who they are, and there are no limits to what this team can

accomplish.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.