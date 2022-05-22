Florida State Seminoles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Jammie Robinson, S Jr.

A great player for South Carolina, he came up with 135 tackles with two interceptions, eight broken up passes and 3.5 tackles for loss in two seasons. He came over to Florida State last year and turned into an All-ACC star with 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles and three broken up passes.

Robert Cooper, DT Sr.

6-2, 235. 104 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 3 broken up passes in four seasons

Fabien Lovett, DT Jr.

6-4, 306. 42 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 TFL in two seasons at FSU, 19 tackles, 1 sack at Mississippi State

Akeem Dent, S Jr.

6-1, 196. Former superstar recruit, 90 tackles, 1 INT, 2 TFL, 11 broken up passes in three seasons

Jared Verse, DE Jr.

6-4, 251. 74 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21.5 TFL, 2 forces fumbles in two seasons at Albany

Tatum Bethune, LB Jr.

6-1, 230. 185 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 TFL, 3 INT, 2 forced fumbles in three years at UCF

Jordan Travis, QB Jr.

6-1, 201. Former Louisville transfer, 200-of-336 (60%), 2,674 yards, 21 TD, 12 INT, 1,327 rushing yards, 17 TD in three years at FSU

Trey Benson, RB Soph.

6-1, 215. Oregon transfer who was injured but is ready to go. 6 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD for the Ducks

Robert Scott, OT Soph.

6-5, 315. Rising NFL prospect at left tackle with 20 starts over the last two seasons

Dillan Gibbons, OG Sr.

6-5, 326. Former transfer from Notre Dame earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season. Started 11 games last year on the left side

