Florida State Seminoles shut out of College Football Playoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Florida State’s College Football Playoff bid came up short Sunday when the Seminoles became a historic omission in the four-team field.

The 13-0 ‘Noles are the first undefeated team from a major conference to be leapfrogged by a one-loss team since the playoff’s predecessor, the BCS, began a quarter century ago. FSU will instead head to the Orange Bowl as the ACC champion; its opponent will be announced this afternoon.

The Seminoles entered the season with playoff expectations and lived up to the hype through most of the first 10 games. Star quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending leg injury against North Alabama changed that. Backup Tate Rodemaker led the rally against North Alabama and toppled the rival Gators in Gainesville, but committee chairperson Boo Corrigan said the ‘Noles were a “different team” without Travis.

They were different still Saturday against Louisville under Rodemaker’s backup, true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn. FSU’s offense struggled for the second consecutive game. The ‘Noles won 16-6 thanks to a dominant defensive performance. But Louisville was already a two-loss team and dropped its previous game to a middling SEC rival, Kentucky. That didn’t help FSU’s strength of schedule.

The Seminoles lobbied for a playoff spot early Sunday morning in the immediate aftermath of their first ACC championship since 2014. Coach Mike Norvell said he expected to make the playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips did, too. Florida State promoted the fact that no team in the nation had more wins over Power Five bowl-eligible teams than FSU (eight).

“I don’t think there is a conversation,” Norvell said as university president Richard McCullough nodded along.

The committee, apparently, disagreed.

The aftermath of this decision will be fascinating. The playoff will expand to 12 teams next season, preventing a future occurrence quite like this. But FSU has already been vocal about its unhappiness over the ACC’s finances. The ACC’s on-field product was the weakest of any major conference this season, which damaged FSU’s case.

FSU had not made the playoff since it appeared in the event’s inaugural game, a Rose Bowl semifinal loss to Oregon after the 2014 regular season. Its consolation prize will be the program’s first appearance in a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game since the 2016 Orange Bowl.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.