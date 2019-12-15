Florida State running back Cam Akers will skip bowl game, enter draft

Florida State running back Cam Akers will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Akers announced his decision Saturday on Twitter.

“I have decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and will not play in the Sun Bowl, ” Akers wrote. “Even though I won’t be playing in the bowl game I will be at practice and in El Paso supporting my teammates.”

Akers rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns on 231 carries for the Seminoles this season. He also caught 30 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Akers rushed for 1,025 yards as a freshman and 706 yards last season. He finished his three seasons with 586 carries for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 69 catches for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.