Florida State ranked 4th in first College Football Rankings. Here are our takeaways.

If the season ended today, Florida State would be in the College Football Playoffs.

That is according to the first CFB rankings which came out Tuesday evening. The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 ACC) came in at No. 4 in the first poll, just behind No. 1 Ohio State (8-0) and No. 2 Georgia (8-0) and No. 3 Michigan (8-0).

The Seminoles will travel to Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3) for a Week 10 matchup at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN, as FSU looks to build its resume.

Fourth-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell is embracing the Seminoles being in the spotlight.

"I want people to talk good about Florida State because they're going to," Norvell said after Tuesday's practice. "The way we do things, we want to make sure we're representing the program the way it deserves to be represented. We're competing to get better. That's something people want to be part of."

Here are three takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings.

First CFB rankings don't matter

Norvell and his players expressed disinterest in hearing about the first College Football Playoff Rankings. They are not incorrect, as the first rankings mean very little.

The rankings mean more for fans and the media than they do for the players and coaches.

"Probably not going to watch it, with the timing of what we have gameplan-wise," Norvell told the media following Tuesday's practice. "I am not against understanding what's out there."

There are still several big weeks left in the football season. In fact, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan face off Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner of that game will still have to win a conference championship.

The upcoming schedule for No. 2 Georgia - which has won 34 straight games and are two-time defending champions: vs. No. 14 Missouri (Nov. 4), vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Nov. 11) and at No. 19 Tennessee (Nov. 18). That does not include a potential SEC Championship game against potentially No. 8 Alabama.

The Seminoles still have games against rivals Miami and Florida and need to win the ACC Championship.

"It's a good thing to have in mind, but it's not going to affect how we approach the next week," FSU tight end Kyle Morlock said. "We take it a week at a time and that's all that really matters. Just getting that win on Saturday."

No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon also have a clear path to the playoffs, with the Huskies and Ducks each having three remaining ranked games left. Washington may have to defeat Oregon for a second time to win the final Pac-12 Championship.

To quote Taylor Swift, "Let the games begin."

Inconsistencies abound in first rankings

Yes, the first rankings don't matter, but it's still fair game to call out the inconsistencies.

Ohio State is No. 1 and if the reasoning is the Buckeyes have quality wins over Penn State and Notre Dame, as the CFB chair Boo Corrigan said, then fine.

"We looked at it, the big win over No. 15 Notre Dame, and the win over No. 11 Penn State, and they have difference-makers on offense," Corrigan said, who is also the AD at NC State. "We looked at it; Ohio State deserved to be No. 1."

Fine. Quality wins and resumes matter.

But then why are Michigan and Georgia ahead of FSU? Why is Washington on the outside looking in?

"Again, I think as you look at the full body of work, Florida State being No. 4, the win over LSU, the win against Duke, kind of a front-loaded schedule, if you will, they've looked really good," Corrigan said. "Offensively putting up 41 points a game. Their defense is ranked in the top 20. But again, as we looked at it overall and went through the process, we came out with Ohio State 1, Georgia 2, Michigan 3, Florida State 4.

"With regards to Washington, huge win over Oregon, who we have at No. 6, but in looking at that, the game most recently, two most recent games at home against Arizona State and on the road at Stanford from a committee standpoint gave us some pause and put them in at No. 5."

All four teams are undefeated, but it's hard to argue that the Wolverines and Bulldogs have better wins than the Seminoles and Huskies. Or even better resumes.

Sure, Georgia has won 34 straight games and is seeking to become the first program since Minnesota from 1934-36 to three-peat. But the Bulldogs have the 100th-ranked strength of schedule, according to ESPN metrics. They have two wins over FBS programs with winning records.

Michigan is even worse. The Wolverines ranked No. 111 in strength of schedule. That's not even getting into the alleged sign-stealing controversy the program is in the middle of.

Washington has arguably the most impressive win of the season, a 36-33 win over the No. 6 Ducks on Oct. 14. The Huskies have struggled the last two weeks, squeaking out wins Arizona State and Stanford, but the quality win is there.

The next three opponents for Washington: No. 20 USC, No. 18 Utah and No. 16 Oregon State.

The Seminoles' current lone win over a top-25 team is No. 14 LSU. But quality wins over Clemson and Duke should not be discounted. They sit at No. 49 per ESPN SOS, so that's well ahead of both Georgia and Michigan.

FSU could face No. 13 Louisville in the ACC Championship game if both teams win out.

The path forward for Florida State football

It's not impossible, but a one-loss FSU team could have a hard time getting into the playoff field. A one-loss, conference championship-less Seminoles team is extremely unlikely to crack the top four.

It's simple. FSU has to win out.

The toughest game left on the schedule is 6-2 Miami, which does not look like it belongs to be ranked. The same could be said about 5-3 Florida, which could be fighting for bowl eligibility - if it doesn't beat Arkansas this weekend - when the teams play Nov. 25 in the Swamp.

No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 11 Penn State are all one-loss teams that play in better conferences and could jump the Seminoles if they win a conference title.

Sure, let's say if FSU loses to Florida in Gainsville to end the season the door won't be shut if the Seminoles beat a 1-loss Louisville in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 2. But why play with that chance?

Norvell will not allow his team to.

"I'm not going to let it distract me," Norvell said. "We have a purpose, we have a mission. Eight-and-0 can be distracting if you allow it to be distracting.

