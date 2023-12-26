Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker won't play in Orange Bowl, but don't blame him

Five days before No. 3 Florida State faces No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl matchup, its starting quarterback has opted out and decided he's transferring.

Welcome to the age of the NCAA transfer portal in college football.

Many are going to blame Tate Rodemaker for the timing of the decision, made public Christmas Day.

Don't.

The redshirt junior has remained loyal to the Seminoles for four seasons after being recruited out of Valdosta High in Valdosta, Georgia. Rodemaker, the son of a coach, Alan, made the best decision for himself and his career moving forward.

Florida State has flirted with bringing in other transfer quarterbacks this offseason for official visits in Washington State's Cam Ward and Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei.

Both visited with the Seminoles and have one year of collegiate eligibility left, meaning they would not be coming to Tallahassee to sit behind Rodemaker.

Without saying it, Florida State's coaching staff has given Rodemaker the notice they are ready to try someone else.

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker, left, looks for a receiver as his is pressured by Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) during the first half of their game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

Why should we blame Rodemaker for making the same decision?

It is a two-way street.

Why a move makes sense now for Rodemaker

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the transfer news Monday. The Tallahassee Democrat confirmed with Florida State that he would not play in the Orange Bowl.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell confirmed the news to the Miami Herald's Andre Fernandez after landing in Fort Lauderdale Monday evening.

“This decision to enter the portal was incredibly difficult," the source close to the Rodemaker family told 247Sports.

"However, with the unforgiving nature of the calendar relative to transfer portal players and bowl games and limited opportunities remaining for transfer quarterbacks, the family felt this move was in Tate’s best interest. Florida State has quite publicly recruited multiple quarterbacks in this transfer cycle, so Tate and his family reluctantly came to the decision that now was the time to move on.”

Rodemaker has two years of eligibility left. If he wants a starting role next season, now is the time to hit the market rather than wait another week. The transfer portal closes Jan. 2.

According to The Athletic, 46 FBS scholarship transfer quarterbacks have already made commitments to new schools. Once Ward and Uiagalelei announce their decisions, that's two fewer spots for Rodemaker.

Rodemaker has been loyal to Florida State. No one should ever question that. He stuck with the team, backing up Jordan Travis and stepping in multiple times when Travis went down to lead the team to comeback victories.

He has been the consummate pro for the Seminoles program and does not owe them another game. Yes, he needs more tape with just two career starts. But he would have already been at a major disadvantage in the bowl game with multiple opt-outs from key players.

Don't blame Rodemaker for making this business decision for himself.

Just remember Rodemaker's last triumph with the Seminoles: Beating rival Florida in Gainesville in which he suffered a concussion and missed the ACC championship game.

What's next for the Seminoles

Freshman backup Brock Glenn is likely going to draw the start. In fact, the Seminoles have no other scholarship quarterbacks on the team with Travis out, along with Rodemaker and redshirt freshman AJ Duffy in the portal.

Walk-ons Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant (from Mcclay High) will be dressed as the emergency QBs behind Glenn. Mike Norvell might get creative and run more wildcat, as he did against Louisville in the ACC title game.

In that game, in his first career start, Glenn completed 8 of 21 passes for 55 yards. He was sacked four times and finished with a 12.8 QB rating.

To be fair, that Cardinals defense was good and had a great game plan for the true freshman.

But Norvell and his coaching staff will have a plan.

They always do, as winners of the last 19 games.

