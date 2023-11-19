Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis appears to suffer serious injury vs. North Alabama

Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis looked to have suffered a serious lower leg injury in the first quarter against North Alabama on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Travis was tackled awkwardly on a 17-yard run on the third drive of the game for the No. 4 Seminoles. Travis immediately looked toward trainers and was down for several minutes before being taken out on a cart.

Both teams came to midfield to comfort Travis before he was taken out on the cart. Fans chanted "Jordan Travis" and he showed his appreciation for the fans.

The Seminoles were down 13-0 following a pair of touchdown scores for the Lions to start the game.

Travis was taken to the ambulance. Tate Rodemaker entered the game.

