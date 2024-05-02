Florida State QB Marcus Outzen, who started national title game vs Tennessee football, dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. − Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen, nicknamed "The Rooster" for his red hair and fiery demeanor, died Tuesday in Tampa from complications associated with a rare immune deficiency disorder.

Outzen was recently diagnosed with HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis), a severe, systemic inflammatory syndrome, according to the Immune Deficiency Foundation,

He was 46.

Outzen, from Fort Walton Beach, played at FSU from 1996-2000 and started the Seminoles' national championship loss to Tennessee 23-16 in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl.

The bowl was designated as the first BCS Championship game and played for the 1998 season.

"Marcus was a good friend to a lot of people," former FSU teammate Bobby Rhodes said. "People liked him, on and off the field. This is so sad."

Brad Dempton, Outzen's best friend and college roommate at FSU, pointed to Outzen's character and integrity. He added Outzen's wife Tara and their three children were at "the center of his world."

"Marcus's legacy is not only in his achievements but in the love he shared and the lives he touched. Indeed he loved them deeply in return," Dempton said. "Throughout his life, Marcus cultivated a vast circle of friends who admired his genuine care and the respect he showed to all."

FSU backup quarterback Marcus Outzen steps into starter's role

Outzen was pressed into action by Bobby Bowden late in the 1998 season when starter Chris Weinke suffered a serious neck injury against Virginia in mid-December.

Outzen led the Seminoles to victories over Wake Forest and Florida in his first two career starts to help FSU advance to the BCS Championship in Tempe, Arizona.

The 23-12 win over the No. 4 Gators extended FSU's home unbeaten streak to 40 games and kept UF coach Steve Spurrier winless at FSU for his coaching career.

One scene that will also be forever linked to that game was Bowden in the locker room singing to his players to honor Outzen. Bowden told the media he first learned the song while in a fraternity at Howard College about a farmer whose chickens had stopped laying eggs.

Outzen also told the media he "ignored the pressure" surrounding the game.

“That was a big game, but I took it with a grain of salt,” Outzen told the media.

“I ignored the pressures that were put upon me. I knew what I had to do to lead the team. Focusing on pressures won’t help you do that.”

Former Florida State Seminoles Barry Smith, left, Marcus Outzen and Brad Dempton playing golf in Pasadena, California.

Outzen, primary a backup at FSU, completed 72 of 121 for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions during his career.

He also had 142 yards yards and four scores.

Outzen worked in medical sales professionally and resided in the Tampa Bay Area with his wife and children.

He was also an avid golfer, often playing with Dempton and former FSU and Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Barry Smith. Dempton also pointed to the special connection that Outzen's father, Eric Outzen, had with his son and his friends.

"He had a magical connection and was instrumental in the development of this amazing kind of human," Dempton said.

Added Smith: "We are all speechless.

"Marcus loved Florida State, a great family fan and so passionate. I am devastated for his wife and kids. Every time you saw him, he always had a great smile."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Marcus Outzen, who started vs Tennessee football in 1998 title game dies