Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off with left leg injury vs. North Alabama

Florida State QB Jordan Travis was playing in his final home game on Saturday night. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert via Getty Images)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious lower left leg injury in the first half against North Alabama.

Travis was tackled while he was scrambling up the middle and his left foot and ankle got trapped underneath the weight of a North Alabama defender. Travis’ left leg was in an air cast as he was driven off the field. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

The injury happened when No. 4 Florida State was trailing the FCS-level Lions 13-0 with 1:43 to go in the first quarter. As Travis was loaded onto a waiting cart, the entire Florida State team surrounded him and were joined on the field by the entire North Alabama sideline to acknowledge Travis.

Travis was replaced by backup QB Tate Rodemaker. The Seminoles reeled off 58 straight points after Travis' injury to beat their overmatched opponents 58-13.

Travis has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2023 and a fringe Heisman Trophy contender for the undefeated Seminoles. The senior entered the game 205-of-320 passing for 2,734 yards and had thrown 20 TDs to just two interceptions. He also has rushed for seven touchdowns.

The Louisville transfer is in his sixth season of college football and emerged in 2022 as Florida State finished 10-3 and ended the season on a six-game win streak. Travis threw for over 3,200 yards a season ago and had 31 total touchdowns.

His performance in 2023 is obviously a major reason why Florida State was in line to make the College Football Playoff with two weeks to go in the regular season and had already clinched a spot in the ACC championship game against Louisville.

After North Alabama, the Seminoles end the regular season against Florida before taking on the Cardinals on Dec. 2.