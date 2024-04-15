Florida State QB Jordan Travis visits the Jets today

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered the most consequential injury of the 2023 college football season. Now he's hoping to find an NFL team that will take a chance on him in the 2024 draft.

Travis is visiting the Jets today and also showing off video of how he looks dropping back and passing, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Florida State was undefeated and heading toward the College Football Playoff when Travis fractured and dislocated his left ankle on November 18. His injury ended his season and likely cost the Seminoles a playoff berth.

Travis expects to be fully cleared this summer. He's probably a late-round draft pick who will have to compete for a roster spot in training camp, but he did enough in college that he's generating some NFL interest.