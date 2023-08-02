Florida State Seminoles must consider leaving ACC, president says

As conference realignment continues, Florida State’s president said the Seminoles will have to consider leaving the ACC unless the league’s revenue distribution changes drastically.

Richard McCullough’s comments came Wednesday during an FSU board of trustees virtual meeting and five-plus months after another board of trustees meeting sent shockwaves throughout the sport. That’s when one trustee publicly asked whether it was feasible to leave the ACC. The question was asked after athletic director Michael Alford detailed the concerning financial future for FSU.

The rhetoric ramped up this time.

“Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC,” trustee Drew Weatherford said, “it’s not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion, it’s a matter of how and when we leave.”

The Seminoles face a $30 million annual shortfall in what FSU makes from the ACC compared to what programs get from the Big Ten and SEC. It’s a gap that could extend — if not grow — until the ACC’s current media-rights deal expires in 2036, which is why FSU officials have said something has to change.

The landscape has shifted since then. The future of the Pac-12 is in jeopardy after Colorado announced last week that it was leaving for the Big 12. Arizona could be next, potentially with Arizona State and Utah, too. Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel reported Wednesday that the Big Ten is discussing Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford as potential expansion targets if the Pac-12 implodes. If the Big Ten becomes the Big Twenty, would there still be room for FSU?

The ACC knows it is behind and is trying to fix the problem. Commissioner Jim Phillips said at last week’s football kickoff that “revenue generation continues to be a priority.” He touted the eight-point plan the conference is pursuing with the marketing firm FishBait Solutions and teased to other, vague ideas he couldn’t specify with a ballroom full of reporters.

It felt like a flashback to 2019, when then-FSU coach Willie Taggart promised he had a “pretty good plan” after failing to sign a high school quarterback for the second consecutive class — he just wasn’t ready to announce it yet. The mystery plan turned out to be Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook, who played in five forgettable games before Taggart was fired.

Perhaps the ACC’s undisclosed ideas are sound and enough to close the gap more. Or perhaps the ACC is doomed to remain behind the Power Two.

That was the backdrop for Wednesday’s routine but quickly scheduled meeting. Speculation was so intense that more than 1,200 people streamed the YouTube feed of the virtual meeting as the provost outlined the legislative budget request for a software update, among other equally riveting topics such as aviation law.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.