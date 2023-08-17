Is Florida State preparing to leave ACC in 2025? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde talk Florida State's potential departure from the ACC and what the future might hold for them on the College Football Enquirer.

Video Transcript

[MARCHING BAND MUSIC]

DAN WETZEL: If the ACC isn't falling apart, at least until next year, do we really still have to prepare? Or are we OK for at least until next August 15? Pat, what's going on in the ACC and what's going on overall?

PAT FORDE: I think everyone remains on Seminole watch in the ACC, that while this deadline has passed and 2024 will apparently happen with Florida State still a member of the league, there are people saying they could expect any minute, really any day, for Florida State to issue formal notice and just take a longer runway to 2025 to get out of the league.

Somebody said to me, you take 23 months instead of trying to rush it in 11. And there's going to be-- this is not going to be easy. It's going to be super expensive. It's going to be very contentious. Do you have a place to go? There's so many unanswered questions about what this would look like.

And so if Florida State is dead set on leaving, are they going to say here this week, next week, next month, month after that, sometime in the fall, sometime-- you know, hey, we're out come 2025. And then the fireworks really commence.

ROSS DELLENGER: Honestly, up until like a day ago, when people started writing about it, it never even dawned on me that they would do it this year. I always thought it would be for next year. It'd be for the '25 season, at earliest, not the '24.

So there are a lot of questions around what exactly their plans are for the future. Is it-- I think Sportico had, about a week ago, had a story about private equity and FSU using JPMorgan, basically, for money and building up some cash there, which could certainly be a sign that they plan on some kind of exit that involves using that money, needing that money, which means they don't have a spot to land, which is probably pretty obvious, right.

I don't think the Big Ten or SEC, as we've talked on the show before, are going to get involved in a grant of rights legal situation. So a lot of people have a hard time figuring out what they're going to do, and if it will be worth, whatever they're going to do, if it's worth it in the long run. I think for FSU, it's a long play. It's a 50-year play, not a 5-year play. That's kind of, I think, how they think of it.