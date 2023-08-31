Florida State predictions: Who do college football experts pick to win LSU vs. FSU game?

Florida State football opens its 2023 season with the most anticipated game of Week 1.

The No. 8 Seminoles take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers in Orlando on Sunday night in a rematch of last year's thriller. Thankfully, the game is still on after Hurricane Idalia hit Florida earlier in the week. The teams have stars on both sides of the ball: quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse for Florida State and QB Jayden Daniels and linebacker Harold Perkins for LSU.

Both sides enter this season with high expectations, much more than they did coming into last season's showdown at the Superdome. Mike Norvell and Brian Kelly both believe they have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and a season-opening win against a top-10 team would be a great way to kick-start the campaign.

So who will come out on top on Sunday? Here's who college football experts predict will win.

"These teams mirror each other in a lot of ways: Both teams have elite QBs who can kill you with their legs. Both have top-end skill talent. Both have top 10 defensive talent (Jared Verse for FSU, Harold Perkins for LSU) anchoring their defense. Both have elite units along the lines of scrimmage.

"So what makes the difference? I like Florida State’s secondary a touch more after LSU was forced to retool its entire cornerback unit this offseason. FSU pulls out a win for the second straight year."

Ralph Russo, Associated Press: Florida State 28-24

"The Labor Day weekend Sunday night game has a history of being highly entertaining, and everything sets up for this to be a good one."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Florida State 24-21

"The Tigers are a little limited at running back and will be without their best defensive lineman with Maason Smith suspended for this one. Plus, the Seminoles have a gifted group of big receivers that I think can exploit LSU’s big question on defense at cornerback."

ESPN FPI: LSU

ESPN's Football Power Index computer models give LSU a 64.9% chance to win with a 6.1-point margin of victory.

"There is no strong feel here. From the model's perspective, it shrugged its shoulders when I asked it what it thought. We have LSU -1. I have, as of like 30 minutes ago, just decided I'm gonna go LSU. I have very, very low confidence on this, but I'll take LSU."

"The computer is siding with the Tigers, who have the 65.1 percentchance to win outright, according to the FPI model that simulates games 20,000 times. That leaves the Seminoles with the 34.9 percent chance to win the opener, something of a surprise given the talent the team returns."

"I don't feel like I have an edge in this one as a bettor other than picking the team with the best player on the field — and that's LSU linebacker Harold Perkins. There's a good chance he gives the Seminoles fits, especially since the Tigers are planning on lining him up in several different spots on Sunday night.

"Both of these squads are dripping with national hype entering the season, but for me, this one means more for LSU. If the Tigers lose for the second straight year to FSU, the margin of error is almost zero the rest of the way in getting to the playoff outside of winning the SEC. FSU can still run the table and reach the final four with a loss."

"How strongly do I believe in the Tigers? If Georgia doesn’t three-peat, the team most likely to topple the Bulldogs is LSU. Brian Kelly’s squad, loaded at nearly every position, has a chance to make a season-opening statement against a top-10 foe, though I suspect Mike Norvell will have some funky wrinkles to throw at the Tigers defense."

"LSU will run better than it did last year, the other side will do a better job of being disruptive, and most of the glitches should be fixed with the talent coming in through the portal to go along with an already amazing base. The LSU defensive front will be the difference in a tough, tight fourth quarter with two giant stops to be on the right side of a second straight thriller between the two."

"This is an admittedly tough game to predict. Week 1 can result in volatile performances, and I think these are two of the best teams in the country. Smith’s injury could impact things, but I think I still like LSU here. It took some bad bounces for the Tigers to drop this game last year, and the team has improved much since then.

"The same can be said for the Seminoles, but I think LSU’s defense will hold Jordan Travis in check. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels will look more like he did at the end of the season than he did in Week 1 in New Orleans. This spread is as close as it gets, but I think LSU wins by a field goal to cover."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU vs. LSU predictions 2023: College football experts pick Week 1 game