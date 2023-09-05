Florida State plays its lone home game in September against Southern Miss Saturday

Florida State’s football program was in transition the last time it played Southern Miss six years ago.

The Seminoles beat the Golden Eagles 42-13 in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, under interim head coach Odell Haggins.

Actually, much has changed for both programs since that game in 2017.

Coach Mike Norvell is in his fourth season at FSU; Will Hall in his third at USM.

The Seminoles welcome the Golden Eagles to Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday in their 2023 home opener.

Kickoff is 8:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. (Comcast channel 1325 HD).

A limited number of tickets remain for the game, according to FSU. The Seminoles are favored by 30 ½ points.

FSU beats LSU, Southern Miss thumps Alcorn State in season openers

Both teams opened their seasons with victories.

FSU pounded LSU 45-24 Sunday night in Orlando, while USM beat visiting Alcorn State 40-14 Saturday.

Quarterbacks led the way.

Jordan Travis completed 23 of 31 passes for 342 yards and the four TDs for FSU; Billy Wiles, in his first career start, completed 21- of 28 passes and for 267 yards and three TDs for USM.

USM’s roster features a familiar name in running back Frank Gore, Jr. – the son of former University of Miami and NFL running back Frank Gore.

Frank Gore, Jr. ran for 1,382 yards on 228 carries (106.3 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 17.0 receiving yards per game with 20 receptions for 221 yards.

Gore, Jr. had 29 rushing yards on six carries with a touchdown against Alcorn State, while receiver Jakarius Caston had five receptions for 104 yards and a score.

The Golden Eagles outgained the Braves 441-226 in total yards.

While FSU leads the all-time series against USM 14-8, they’ve only played twice in the last 27 years.

USM also posted one of the program’s most significant victories in 1989, when the Golden Eagles upset the Seminoles 30-26 behind quarterback Brett Favre in 1989 in Jacksonville in the teams’ season opener.

