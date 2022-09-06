Florida State player trolls Brian Kelly after Seminoles win

The Florida State Seminoles beat LSU 24-23 in Brian Kelly’s first game as head coach for the Tigers.

Dillan Gibbons is an offensive lineman for the Florida State Seminoles and a former player for Kelly at Notre Dame, and he made sure to let his old head ball coach know about it. In the tweet, Gibbons mentions that there are no fake accents on the Florida State team. This is a reference to when Brian Kelly was talking in a ‘southern accent’ shortly after LSU hired him.

The first game of the Kelly era was rough as the Tigers had many issues between the offense, defense, and special teams. Add onto that the fact Maason Smith tore his ACL and is out for the season, and it was a terrible night in New Orleans.

The Tigers will look to bounce back at home on Saturday against Southern.

