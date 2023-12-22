Florida State’s opt outs for the Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

The Florida State Seminoles were unfathomably left out of the College Football Playoff after finishing the year undefeated with an ACC championship victory. The Seminoles will be short-handed when playing against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Several Florida State players that are projected to be NFL draft picks have opted out of the Orange Bowl. No Georgia players have opted out as of Dec. 22.

Bowl games are different in the College Football Playoff era. Players are more likely to skip their respective bowl game if they are projected to be high NFL draft selections. Additionally, players in the transfer portal usually don’t play in their bowl game, so rosters are much thinner for games like the Orange Bowl.

What Florida State players have opted out of the Orange Bowl?

Wide receiver Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman is expected to be one of the first wide receivers selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Stats: 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns

Running back Trey Benson

Trey Benson is Florida State’s top running back and is a very explosive athlete. He won’t be playing in the Orange Bowl.

Stats: 905 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Wilson is one of tallest players in the country and Florida State’s second-leading receiver.

Stats: 617 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Edge rusher Jared Verse

Jared Verse has the most sacks on Florida State. He is projected to be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Stats: nine sacks and 41 tackles

Tight end Jaheim Bell

Georgia fans may remember Jaheim Bell, who used to play at South Carolina. Bell is Florida State’s third-leading receiver.

Stats: 503 receiving yards and two touchdowns

