Florida State men's basketball rolls past Central Michigan for 2nd straight 25+ point win

The winds of change are beginning to blow inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center early on for Florida State men's basketball.

After starting out last season at 0-2, including its first-ever loss to Stetson, the Seminoles have rattled off back-to-back 25+ point wins. On Monday, FSU blew past Central Michigan, 94-67, in front of 4,953 fans.

It was a campus game for the upcoming Sunshine Slam tournament, which will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach from Nov. 20 to 21. The tournament will feature FSU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Milwaukee, Siena, Richmond, Stetson and UNLV. The Seminoles face UNLV on Nov 20.

VCU transfer Jamir Watkins continues to dominate in his first few games as a Seminole, leading the scoring effort with 19 points and six rebounds. Senior Darin Green followed with 16 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field. Baba Miller finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Cameron Corhen and Cam'ron Fletcher both broke into double figures with 10 points.

As a team, FSU shot 35-of-63 from the field and 12-of-28 from beyond the arc. It did run into some foul trouble in the first half, committing 11 and putting the Chippewas in the double bonus. Central Michigan shot 17-of-31 from the line.

FSU improves to 2-0 on the year and will take on Florida on Friday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville at 7 p.m. as a double-header with the women's team.

