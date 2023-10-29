Florida State men's basketball pulls away late for preseason win over Flagler

It was an unexpected showdown between Florida State men's basketball and Division II Flagler College to open up the preseason on Sunday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. While the Seminoles led for the majority of the game, the Saints kept close and even took the lead.

Flagler nearly pulled off the shocker late, but FSU pulled away in the final minutes of the game, outlasting the Saints for a 90-74 preseason victory. The Seminoles went on a 19-3 run over the final six minutes of the game.

Redshirt junior forward and VCU transfer Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 18 points and six rebounds in his first game at FSU.

FSU as a team shot 53% from the field, and only 27% from 3-point range. From the line, it shot 60% compared to Flagler's 79%, hitting 19 of 24 free throws.

The Seminoles have one more preseason game left against Valdosta State, at home, on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. It will then open up the regular season against Kennesaw State on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

This story will be updated.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State men's basketball opens up preseason with win over Flagler