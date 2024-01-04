Florida State men's basketball picks up 1st ACC win of season over Georgia Tech

After an upset loss to Lipscomb last week, Florida State men's basketball (7-6, 1-1 ACC) rang in the New Year with an 82-71 win over Georgia Tech (8-5, 1-1) on Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in front of 4,248 fans.

It's FSU's first ACC win of the season as it dropped its first conference matchup to North Carolina, 78-70, on Dec. 2 in Chapel Hill. The Seminoles saw 12 different players break onto the score sheet, led by sophomore guard Chandler Jackson with 14 points.

After going scoreless in the first half, junior forward Jamir Watkins downed 11 points in the second half to finish second in team scoring. His offensive performance was complemented with five rebounds.

FSU out-rebounded Georgia Tech, 38-31.

Watkins has been a leading force for FSU this season but was limited against the Yellow Jackets due to three early fouls. The Seminoles proved that they're able to keep the scoring consistent. As a team, FSU shot 52% from the field, nailing 31-of-60 shots, and were 7-of-17 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech struggled from the perimeter in the first half, shooting 1-of-14. Its 3-point game cleaned up in the second half, shooting 6-of-12 from outside the arc. Junior guard Miles Kelly led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 19 points.

The Seminoles improve to 7-6 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They will face Virginia Tech (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The Hokies lost to Wake Forest, 86-63, on Dec. 30. Their other ACC game this season was a 75-68 win over Louisville on Dec. 3.

