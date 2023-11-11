Florida State men's basketball cruises to easy season-opening victory over Kennesaw State

There were only 34 seconds in which Florida State men's basketball did not lead Kennesaw State during its season opener Friday.

The Seminoles opened the 2023-24 season with an 94-67 victory over the Owls, dominating from tip-off to the end at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

That starkly contrasts last season's home opener - an 83-74 loss to Stetson on Nov. 8, 2023. FSU went on to have the worst season in program history at 9-23, so getting off on the right foot was key for this season.

FSU held a 49-34 halftime lead and led by as many as 35 points (73-38) in the second half.

Darin Green led the Seminoles with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and splashed in three 3-pointers. Cam'Ron Fletcher added 11 points and five rebounds, while Cameron Cohren finished with 10 points.

Four players - Tom House, Baba Miller, Josh Nickelberry and Jaylen Warley - each scored nine points. The points tied a career-high for House. It was the FSU debut for Nickelberry.

With 1:34 left, head coach Leonard Hamilton made a line change and got his walk-on players into the game.

The Seminoles return to action at 7 p.m. Monday with a home contest against Central Michigan and then travel to Gainsville next Friday for a 7 p.m. game against rival Florida.

Up next

Who: Florida State (1-0) vs. Central Michigan (0-0)

When/Where: Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV: ACCNX

