Florida State’s Luke Clanton becomes first Seminole to win three straight events

No one in college golf has been better this spring than Luke Clanton.

The sophomore captured his third straight tournament victory Tuesday, winning the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clanton shot 15-under 198, beating Tennessee’s Bryce Lewis by five shots to win.

Clanton is the first Seminole in school history to win three straight events. Over his last nine rounds played, Clanton has seven rounds in the 60s.

In addition to his three victories this spring, Clanton tied for eighth at the Amer Ari in Hawaii and finished T-7 at the Watersound Invitational. After a slower start to the year, Clanton now has put himself squarely in the conversation for the Haskins Award, given to the best player in men’s college golf.

It has been a banner week for the Seminoles.

On Saturday, sophomore Lottie Woad birdied three of her final four holes to claim the fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur title. She threw out the first pitch Tuesday night at the Florida State home baseball game.

Earlier in the day, Clanton claimed win No. 3 on the year.

Not a bad time to be in Tallahassee.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek