Florida State loses DL Marvin Wilson to season-ending injury

Florida State will be without one of its best players for the rest of the season.

The school announced Thursday that defensive tackle Marvin Wilson suffered a hand injury in last week’s loss to Miami. Wilson subsequently had surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the year.

“After consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin,” FSU interim head coach Odell Haggins said in a statement. “He had surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss the rest of the season.”

The injury could mark the end of Wilson’s college career, too. Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior, is an NFL draft prospect. In nine games this year, Wilson totaled 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Seminoles. Overall in his career, Wilson, a five-star recruit in 2017, has posted 92 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

“Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team,” Haggins said.

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is expected to miss the rest of the season. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Florida State recently fired Willie Taggart

The Seminoles are 4-5 heading into Saturday’s game against Boston College. It will be the first game for FSU since the firing of Willie Taggart, who was let go after last week’s loss to Miami. Taggart was fired after just 21 games on the job in Tallahassee. FSU went 5-7 in 2018 in Taggart’s first season. It marked the first time the Seminoles finished with a losing record since 1976.

Florida State needs to win two of three down the stretch to get back to a bowl game. After facing BC on the road on Saturday, FSU hosts Alabama State, has a bye week and then will head to Gainesville to play No. 10 Florida.

FSU hasn’t missed a bowl game in consecutive seasons since 1975 and ’76. The 1976 season marked the first with Bobby Bowden as head coach.

