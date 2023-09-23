Florida State’s Kalen DeLoach’s devastating hit creates strip sack, score against Clemson

Clemson appeared to be headed for a two-score lead over Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles called a blitz, however, and after Kalen DeLoach unloaded on Cade Klubnik, picked up the fumble and rumbled 71 yards for a touchdown.

After the strip sack and score, the Seminoles were tied 24-24 in ACC play rather than looking at a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

This actually could have been an omen for Klubnik that something bad was about to happen.

The water bottle got stuck in Cade Klubnik’s helmet 😭 pic.twitter.com/jhCWnBVIWa — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire