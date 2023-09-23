Advertisement

Florida State’s Kalen DeLoach’s devastating hit creates strip sack, score against Clemson

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Clemson appeared to be headed for a two-score lead over Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles called a blitz, however, and after Kalen DeLoach unloaded on Cade Klubnik, picked up the fumble and rumbled 71 yards for a touchdown.

After the strip sack and score, the Seminoles were tied 24-24 in ACC play rather than looking at a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

This actually could have been an omen for Klubnik that something bad was about to happen.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire