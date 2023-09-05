Florida State jumps past USC in new US LBM Coaches Poll

The new US LBM Coaches Poll is out, and the USC Trojans have been leapfrogged by the Florida State Seminoles. That’s one of several notable developments in the new poll, which has a few shakeups to mention after the first full weekend of the season.

Clemson lost to Duke, which got everyone’s attention on Monday night. TCU lost at home to Colorado, taking the Horned Frogs out of the top 25 and resetting expectations in the Big 12.

USC is part of a Pac-12 Conference which went unbeaten in Week 1 and has not lost a game yet this season. Pac-12 teams are 13-0, with USC being 2-0 after its Week Zero win against San Jose State and its Week 1 victory over Nevada.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 1:

COLORADO

Colorado defeated TCU on the road in Deion Sanders’ first game.

DUKE

Duke stunned Clemson on Monday night as Dabo Swinney talk circulated.

TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M made easy work of New Mexico, which was expected.

TULANE

Tulane continued to build momentum from the Cotton Bowl win over USC by defeating South Alabama to start the new season.

CLEMSON

Ouch. Clemson lost to Duke, but the Tigers stayed ahead of the Blue Devils in the poll, somehow.

OLE MISS

Former Trojans QB Jaxson Dart dazzled as Ole Miss crushed Mercer, 73-7.

WISCONSIN

Luke Fickell got his first 2023 win as Wisconsin head coach with a victory over Buffalo.

OREGON STATE

DJ Uiagalelei looked really good as the Beavers defeated San Jose State on Sunday.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma steamrolled Arkansas State, 73-0.

NORTH CAROLINA

Heisman candidate Drake Maye and the Tar Heels defeated South Carolina.

KANSAS STATE

The Wildcats began the year with a win over SE Missouri State.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers lost to Florida State in an embarrassing performance on Sunday.

OREGON

Oregon scored 81 points against Portland State.

UTAH

Cam Rising didn’t play, but Utah beat Florida on Thursday night anyway.

NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame defeated Navy in Ireland. Then, the Irish beat Tennessee State.

TEXAS

Quinn Ewers and Texas topped Rice. Next up is Alabama.

TENNESSEE

The Vols defeated Virginia in Nashville.

WASHINGTON

The Huskies stomped Boise State and are Pac-12 contenders.

PENN STATE

Penn State took care of West Virginia, 38-15.

USC

The Trojans are 2-0 with wins over San Jose State and Nevada.

FLORIDA STATE

Florida State looks dangerous. It took care of LSU with ease.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State didn’t look dominant, but the Buckeyes got the win over Indiana on the road.

ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Middle Tennessee State and now faces Texas.

MICHIGAN

Michigan defeated East Carolina without Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore.

GEORGIA

The back-to-back champs defeated Tennessee-Martin.

