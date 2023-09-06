Florida State joins College Football Playoff field in latest bowl projections

All it took was one Sunday night to shake up the College Football Playoff picture. Florida State's dominant performance in the second half against LSU was enough to push the Seminoles into the field in this week's bowl projections.

Mike Norvell’s team now is the clear favorite in the ACC. Yes, Florida State faces a trip to Clemson later this month, but a loss isn’t going to be as consequential with the league’s new one-division format. If the Seminoles can win the rest of their conference games, a likely scenario, then they’d get another opportunity to beat the Tigers on neutral ground in the ACC championship game. Clemson is now pushed back to the Orange Bowl.

In movement among the New Year’s Six, LSU and Texas-San Antonio fall back with their opening-weekend losses. They are replaced by Notre Dame and Tulane. Tennessee is also shuffled back with Washington assuming its spot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl projection: Florida State joins playoff field