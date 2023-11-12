FSU football holds on to beat Miami Hurricanes, boost playoff hopes

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State jumped out to an early lead over rival Miami and held on for a 27-20 victory on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium. The triumph keeps the No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0) perfect and among the top contenders for the College Football Playoff. After next week’s game against lowly North Alabama, FSU closes at Florida and in the Dec. 2 ACC championship against Louisville.

This was FSU’s third consecutive win over the ‘Canes (6-4, 2-4 ACC), making Jordan Travis the first Seminoles starting quarterback to beat Miami three years in a row.

“In the moment of truth, they continued to respond,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “That’s who we are.”

FSU took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks to Trey Benson’s 5-yard touchdown run and a 33-yard field goal. But the Seminoles were fortunate to go into the locker room tied at 10. Miami missed a field goal wide left in the first quarter and appeared to sack Travis in the end zone for a safety. Instead, Travis was ruled down just before the goal line. The rest of the drive went nowhere, and Miami capitalized on the excellent field position to kick a field goal on the last play of the second quarter.

Miami pounded the Seminoles’ pedestrian run defense to start to turn the game. The Hurricanes had only 8 yards on five attempts in the first quarter. In the second, they had 88 yards off 14 carries, including a pair of 20-plus yarders by Donald Chaney Jr. to set up Emory Williams’ touchdown pass to Jacolby George.

Williams — a three-star freshman from the Panhandle town of Milton — earned his second career start because the Hurricanes benched incumbent Tyler Van Dyke.

FSU got off to a rough start in the third quarter after trying a surprise onside kick to start the half. It didn’t work. Miami’s Frank Ladson snagged it to give the ’Canes a short field. FSU’s defense held, forcing Miami to settle for a 51-yard field goal.

The ’Noles answered with a 62-yard catch-and-run by Ja’Khai Douglas to get inside the 5. FSU settled for a field goal and a 13-13 tie midway through the third.

Eventually, FSU’s rushing offense and defense broke through. The ’Noles rushed for only 20 yards through the first 39 minutes. Then Benson ran 38 untouched yards for a touchdown that gave FSU the lead. The Seminoles’ defense held Miami to 3 yards per carry in the third quarter.

FSU padded the lead early in the fourth quarter. Keon Coleman ripped off a 57-yard punt return to get inside the 10 and finished the drive with his 10th touchdown catch of the year. The transfer from Michigan State became the first FSU player with double-digit touchdown catches in a season since Wharton High alumnus Auden Tate in 2017.

Miami made it interesting with 8:22 left when Williams found George down the right sideline. George got past Fentrell Cypress and strolled into the end zone to complete his 85-yard touchdown. It cut FSU’s lead to 27-20.

In the closing minutes, Williams scrambled for a pivotal fourth-down conversion but injured his arm on the play. He was replaced by Van Dyke. He tried to lead the comeback, but his fourth-down prayer was intercepted by Jarrian Jones with 40 seconds left to seal FSU’s victory.

This story will be updated.

