Florida State head coach Mike Norvell staying with the Seminoles

Another coach in the Alabama head coaching search has announced that they are staying with their program.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was considered a top candidate for the job, but luckily for the Seminoles, he is sticking around. One of the best coaches in the country is staying in the ACC.

Norvell and the Seminoles had a breakout season, ending the regular season 13-0 with an ACC Championship win. We all know how bad their 63-3 Orange Bowl blowout loss was, but that wasn’t the FSU team we saw during the regular season.

Norvell has received an eight-year contract that is expected to pay him more than 10 million a year.

This is huge news as another piece in the story fades away as Dabo Swinney becoming the next Crimson Tide head coach becomes that much more likely. Hopefully, Swinney will remain with the program, but it’s anyone’s guess what happens next.

Source: Mike Norvell's new contract at Florida State is slated to be an average of more than $10 million per year for the next eight years. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire