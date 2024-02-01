Florida State head coach Mike Norvell makes helicopter landing to recruit in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell arrived in style at the Benjamin campus Thursday morning.

The coach's helicopter touched down in the middle of the Buccaneers’ baseball field at 9:30 a.m., and Norvell was promptly picked up by Benjamin football coach Eric Kresser by golf cart.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell waves while Benjamin football coach Eric Kresser transports him into the school on Feb. 1, 2024.

“It's just incredible,” Athletic Director Ryan Smith said. “These guys have thousands of kids they have to visit, and to be one of the few schools that coach Norvell decides to come spend time and come via helicopter when his time is so constrained really means a lot to us as a school and the student-athletes.”

It is not the first time Norvell and others have visited The Benjamin School, and it likely won't be the last — a testament to the culture of athletic excellence that the Bucs have built.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell touches down at The Benjamin School via helicopter on Feb. 1, 2024.

"It comes with hiring great coaches, and obviously when Eric Kresser took ever a few years ago, he continued the success and built it to where we have such an incredible program," Smith said. 'We're lucky to have the coaches we have. They're the ones that make these programs great."

Florida State comes off a season ranked No. 6 by the AP Poll, winning every regular-season game but then being snubbed from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is picked up by Benjamin head football coach Eric Kresser after landing at the school on Feb. 1, 2024.

Wanting to maintain that level of excellence, there aren't many schools in South Florida more appropriate to visit than The Benjamin School.

As Smith says, Norvell will certainly make his rounds — but not everyone gets to see his chopper land on their baseball field.

