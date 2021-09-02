Florida State head coach discusses Marcus Freeman

When No. 9 Notre Dame meets Florida State in Tallahassee Sunday it won’t be the first meeting between Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

While Norvell was at Memphis and Freeman at Cincinnati, the two met in consecutive weeks to end the 2019 regular season with Norvell getting the best in both matchups and Memphis getting a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

Norvell met the media this week ahead of Sunday’s game and discussed what he knows about Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator.

No stock in previous matchups

"“The personnel is totally different, probably on both sides,” Norvell said. “But great coaches are going to adapt and adjust to the personnel they have. Obviously you’re going to see some of the focus of some of the things he’s implemented in the past at Cincinnati but also playing to the personnel he has at Notre Dame."

Impressed by Notre Dame's defensive talent

“This is a talented group. It definitely has experience sprinkled all throughout the defense. Guys that play hard and play fast. He’s going to bring an attack-style mentality. I mentioned on the radio show last week, this is one of the best defensive coordinators in college football. His defenses have always performed very well. It’s going to be a great challenge for our guys, not totally knowing what to expect. We’re going to have to adapt and adjust throughout the game.”

Evaluating Notre Dame's defensive line

“They have great length. They play extremely hard. A physical bunch up front coupled with what Coach Freeman has shown to do with different movements up front and the way that he’s able to disguise some of the ways that he's going to bring pressure, whether it’s blitzing linebackers or different run stunts up front."

On Freeman's ability to disguise

“He does a great job with his disguises. I’m expecting multiple fronts, to be able to jump in and out of three and four down sets. I think they have really good depth. They have guys that have great experience and have been productive throughout their careers at Notre Dame. This is going to be a great challenge for our guys up front, and it’s going to take a great effort.”

