Florida State goes undefeated in regional behind stellar pitching

Jun. 3—The explosive offense that FSU has become known for this baseball season was suddenly non-existent in the Tallahassee Regional. The 'Noles instead had to lean on their stellar pitching until the championship game.

The 'Noles started off against Stetson, a team that showed Florida State just how dangerous they were in the regular season. Despite being out-hit by the Hatters, 9-7, the Florida State defense was able to hold Stetson to just two runs.

Though starting pitcher Carson Dorsey gave up nine hits, he performed extremely well and saved the 'Noles bullpen, something they would need in game three. The lefty out of Panama City Beach went 8.1 innings and secured seven strikeouts before turning the mound over the lefty closer Brennen Oxford.

Oxford finished off the Hatters, going one inning with one K and zero hits relinquished. FSU took that game 7-2.

Fans of pitching couldn't have asked for a better game than FSU vs. UCF in game two.

Jamie Arnold got the start for the Seminoles and he was nothing short of perfect on the bump. Arnold went seven full innings, gave up just three hits and finished with 12 K's. He secured an immaculate inning in the bottom of the second. Nine pitches, nine strikes, three outs. He also struck out six UFC batters in a row.

Oxford took over on the mound once agin for the 'Noles and continued their dominance, striking out four and relinquishing a single hit in two innings of work.

It's a good thing Arnold and Oxford were so dominant as, despite recording 13 hits in the game, the 'Noles only managed to put up five runs on the Knights.

FSU had a serious problem stranding runners in that game. In fact, the offense had been an issue the entire regional. The most they had scored in a single inning was three, they had only put up a total of 12 runs and were missing that explosive offense they had enjoyed all season.

That changed in the championship game when they faced UCF once again.

There was trouble early for the 'Noles as their pitching dominance fell. Conner Whittaker lasted just four innings, secured one K and gave up a two-run homer in the top of the first.

UCF clung to that two-run lead as they held Florida State scoreless through the first four innings and the 'Noles fans looked worried.

Then came the bottom of the fifth and the Seminole lineup reminded the entire country why they should always fear the garnet and gold in the batter's box.

After facing seven pitches in the at-bat, Cam Smith tied the game with a two-run rocket out to right-center. That got things started and the 'Noles refused to stop. Jaime Ferrer knocked in two on a second pitch double. Catcher Jackson West scored two on an RBI single that put runners on the corners and Max Williams blasted a moon shot over the center field wall to tac on another three runs.

When the dust settled on the fifth inning, Florida State had driven in nine runs and led 9-2. It was a lead they refused to relinquish as they went on to win the regional with a 12-4 statement victory over the Knights of UCF.

Florida State will host a super regional against the winner of the Norman regional this coming weekend, either UConn or Oklahoma, which, at time of writing, is yet to be determined.