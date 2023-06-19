Florida State getting visit from No. 1 ranked WR Jeremiah Smith today

Last week we shared our high school football watchlist for the top 10 wide receivers in the class of 2024. At the top of the list is Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), who’s the cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. At the next level, Smith is committed to playing at Ohio State. However, Smith is still keeping his options open and is visiting one of several programs that want to flip him.

Today Smith is in Tallahassee visiting Florida State’s campus. Here’s a look at Smith being greeted as he arrived.

Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith arrives on FSU’s campus pic.twitter.com/aWYQbpf3W9 — Bob Ferrante (@BobFerrante) June 19, 2023

In addition to being the top-ranked receiver in his class, Smith (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) is first overall in the state of Florida and No. 3 nationally, going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

So far, Smith has received offers from nearly 40 different schools, with Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Miami considered contenders to flip him.

While Ohio State is still the overwhelming favorite to sign Smith, the Buckeyes’ hold on him has been a question since the cycle’s No. 1 overall recruit, QB Dylan Raiola, decommitted back in December, just days after Smith committed to the Buckeyes. Raiola has since joined No. 1 ranked Georgia and is actively recruiting other big names to the Bulldogs.

