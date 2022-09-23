Florida State gets commitment from 5-star WR Hykeem Williams

Florida State has secured a commitment from one of the top athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. Stranahan (Fla.) wide receiver Hykeem Williams will be playing his college ball for the Seminoles, per SB Nation.

Williams (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is one of the few remaining five-star prospects in this class. According to 247 Sports, he’s ranked No. 4 at his position, fifth in the state of Florida and No. 22 nationally. Williams had offers from 34 other schools, including FIU, Florida and Florida Atlantic.

In his Junior season, Williams posted 31 catches, 693 yards (22.4 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, he added an interception and eight tackles for a loss.

Needless to say, this is a big boost for Florida State’s standing in the recruiting rankings. This is their 16th commitment and the first with a five-star rating. Williams’ arrival pushes them past Arkansas and up to No. 16, just behind South Carolina.

