Florida State football wide receiver Johnny Wilson exits early against Duke in 3rd quarter

Florida State football wide receiver Johnny Wilson left Saturday night's game against Duke early with an injury.

Wilson caught a pass from quarterback Jordan Travis late in the third quarter and was slow to get up.

Once on his feet Wilson stumbled and went down to his knees before being surrounded by members of the FSU athletic training staff and being helped off the field into the medical tent.

After about five minutes in the medical tent, Wilson left for the locker room for further evaluation.

This is Wilson's first game back after suffering an undisclosed injury in FSU's 39-17 win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago. Wilson had five catches for 58 yards before exiting the game against the Blue Devils.

Wilson has recorded 20 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Seminoles.

Kentron Poitier started in place of Wilson last week, and the Seminoles were already without freshman Destyn Hill against Duke.

FSU trailed 20-17 at the time of the injury. The Seminoles took their first lead of the game to start the fourth on a Travis two-yard TD run.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Johnny Wilson: FSU football receiver heads to locker room against Duke