Florida State football vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Who wins ACC Championship Game?

The Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals face off in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Florida State (12-0 overall, 8-0 in ACC) is coming off a 24-15 win against Florida.

Louisville (10-2, 7-1) is coming off a 38-31 loss against Kentucky.

Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite over Louisville in the game, according to ACC Championship Game odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Seminoles are -130 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

Will Mike Norvell's Florida State team beat Louisville in the ACC Championship Game?

Sporting News: Take Florida State to cover vs. Louisville

Kris Johnson writes: "Ball security will be essential for Louisville on Saturday. For FSU, it needs to improve its offensive production under Rodemaker. An extra week of preparation should help on that front. In the final analysis, though, FSU's defense and the running attack under Benson should key a victory and cover ATS here."

Odds Checker: Bet Louisville with the points against Florida State

Jason Radowitz writes: "With Florida State allowing nearly 140 yards on the ground per game, the Cardinals have a real advantage in the run game. Florida State hasn't converted tackles at a high rate and has a ridiculous pass defense. Louisville will want to run as much as possible. They'll also have to expect their senior quarterback to make good decisions with the ball when passing it around. I will believe in Plummer and back Louisville to at least cover against Florida State."

Bleacher Report: Florida State 24, Louisville 10

Joe Tansey writes: "Florida State's defense will be its key to victory in Charlotte. The Seminoles played an elite level of defense regardless of who was at quarterback, and that should help them gain an advantage against Louisville.Jared Verse and Co. will be expected to get plenty of pressure on Plummer when he steps back to pass, and that could result in some quick Louisville drives. Rodemaker must perform better than he did against Florida, and if he manages the game well and receives some support in the rushing game from Trey Benson, the Seminoles should be fine."

Picks and Parlays: Louisville 27, Florida State 24

David Anicetti writes: "Louisville will pull off an upset on Saturday by defeating the Florida State Seminoles to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game. Louisville will use a strong offense that averages 33.0 points per game and limit a Florida State offense that is playing without its starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Florida State scores an average of 38.8 points per game but scored just 24 in its victory over Florida and will face a much tougher opponent on Saturday when playing Louisville."

Sports Chat Place: Take Florida State to cover vs. Louisville

Randy Chambers writes: "Louisville has the defense to win this game and I believe the loss to Kentucky was a little bit looking ahead. Florida State is shaky at best offensively right now with the loss of Jordan Travis at quarterback. With all that said, I still lean toward FSU and the small chalk. Florida State is still elite defensively and has an ok enough running game where it can grind out a game similar to its effort against Florida. It won't be pretty and could come down to the wire, but the Noles cap off an undefeated season and go into the college football playoffs."

ESPN: Florida State has a 74.4% chance to beat Louisville

The site gives the Cardinals a 25.6% shot at defeating the Seminoles in the ACC Championship Game.

Will Jack Plummer and Louisville Cardinals upset the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Championship game?

