When Florida State football upset Matt Ryan, Boston College after Hurricane Noel in 2007

Florida State football, Boston College, National Championship aspirations, Heisman Trophy hopes and a hurricane.

Is it 2007 again?

With Hurricane Lee looming to hit the United States East Coast this weekend, all five of those things could play a major factor when the No. 3 Seminoles (2-0) travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Saturday to take on the Eagles (1-1).

But they also have a deeper history.

In 2007, then-No. 2 Boston College was led by Heisman hopeful Matt Ryan in a November 4th game at Alumni Stadium.

The Seminoles enter Saturday's contest in position to contend for a National Championship and Jordan Travis is their version of Ryan.

With Lee looming Saturday, it's a reminder in 2007 the two teams dealt with the remnants of Hurricane Noel causing a downpour and heavy wins at the beginning of the then Big East conference contest.

That day, FSU ruined the championship aspirations for Boston College with a 27-17 victory. The loss was the first of the season for BC and was part of a weird College football season that saw No. 1 and No. 2 teams bite the dust on a weekly basis, making it one of the most unpredictable seasons in CFB history.

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2007, file photo, Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan, left, congratulates Florida State's Myron Rolle after FSU defeated Boston College 27-17 in an NCAA college football game at Alumni Stadium in Boston.

On this day in Boston, Ryan struggled against the Seminole defense.

Drew Weatherford completed 29-of-45 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns for FSU, with Preston Parker catching nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown and De’Cody Fagg finishing with six catches for 111 yards and a TD.

Ryan finished 25-for-53 for 415 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Geno Hayes returned Ryan’s third interception for a 38-yard touchdown with 1:10 to play to seal the Seminoles' victory.

The No. 2 team in The Associated Press Top 25 had lost three consecutive weeks before BC beat Virginia Tech for a comeback victory the week before.

South Florida, Southern California and Cal were the previous No. 2s to go down.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 3 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

