Florida State football transfers have significant presence in released depth chart

Florida State football released its depth chart Monday and was highlighted by a large number of transfers either being listed as starters or backups.

10 transfers made the list, seven earning starting spots and three being listed as backups. Here are some major takeaways from the transfers' impact on the depth chart.

Tight end room receiving major boost from Bell, Morlock

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) drags Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) and Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) to the 2-yard line during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell and Divison II Shorter University Kyle Morlock earned the two starting spots at tight end over Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel.

While Douglas got substantial playing time last season, this is a big jump for Daniel.

Bell is expected to have an immediate impact on the offense, recording 231 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 261 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns last season with the Gamecocks. He's also been a part of big-time wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson.

Morlock, who put up impressive stats at Shorter, is having a smooth transition into the Seminoles offense during fall camp. He began to stand out during Jacksonville camp and started to develop a relationship with quarterback Jordan Travis.

During his two seasons at Shorter he recorded 57 catches for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns in 24 games.

With Douglas at backup, who posted 190 receiving yards for two touchdowns last season, the tight end room has massive depth heading into the season.

Coleman earns two starting spots at wide receiver, special teams

Michigan State's Keon Coleman, left, runs after a catch as Indiana's Tiawan Mullen closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Keon Coleman was a big get for the Seminoles and his immediate impact was almost certain. After an impressive fall camp and some experimentation in special teams, he has earned the starting spot at wide receiver and at punt return.

He is one of two players, outside of the specialists, that earned more than one starting position. Trey Benson earned starting spots at running back and kick return.

Last season with Michigan State Coleman recorded 798 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 66.5 yards per game.

"He's got great confidence back there, has really, really good range to be able to get to a lot of different kicks," Norvell said on Coleman at punt return. "It's one of the things that has been a great competition."

"Keon I think gives us a wonderful chance to be able to help create some explosive plays in that regard. Definitely excited about what I've seen from him."

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praised Coleman for his overall knowledge of the game and his ability to adapt.

"He's a big, athletic, especially talented player," Atkins said. "But what allows him to come in and pick up so quickly is that he understands concepts, he knows the game, he understands situations. So you're able to put more on his plate than you normally would with a guy coming in with less time to prepare."

Roddick, Byers highlight pass protection on offensive line

FILE - Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick (70) plays in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick nearly had his football career ended after a case of COVID-19 developed into a serious bout with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart wall. These days, the left guard from California doesn't take even one snap for granted. That's why he relished his new role as team captain. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Both Casey Roddick and Jeremiah Byers were major pickups on the offensive line. Byers was Conference USA standout with Texas El Paso (UTEP), earning All-Conference USA honors and was rated the No. 1 offensive tackle transfer by 247 Sports when he entered the portal.

His selection to start at right tackle shows that he has adjusted his game soundly from Group of 5 to Power 5.

Roddick is a Colorado transfer, who earned 30 starts in the 42 games he played during his time with the Buffaloes. He'll be starting at left guard alongside Robert Scott (left tackle) and Maurice Smith (center).

"These guys, they embrace the mental part of it. You're playing offensive line, you have to be versatile," Norvell said. "The different combinations, the different things that can happen. If somebody goes down, somebody has to step up."

"Might mean playing multiple positions. We try to challenge our guys in those ways."

Cypress continues ACC dominance at cornerback, Fiske added to D-line

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) intercepts the ball in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Justin Olson (83) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Fentrell Cypress II is no stranger to FSU. The cornerback had a dominant sophomore year at Virginia, recording 57 tackles, an interception, and 14 pass breakups last season to earn first-team All-ACC performer by Pro Football Focus and second-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press in 2022.

His addition as a starter at defensive back was almost expected and so is his continued impact in the ACC.

Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske also earned a starting position at defensive tackle. During his time in Kalamazoo, he played in 45 games, starting 30 and logged 148 tackles, including 27.5 for loss with 13.5 sacks. He was logged as the top defensive lineman in the portal by 247 Sports.

"We've got some experienced guys that put in a lot of time and reps, but also they're understanding of the little nuances that you can't quite show in practice," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller on the defensive line. "Something that might come up in a scheme, they've shown the ability to process that information and execute."

Other notable transfer placements on depth chart

Offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, shown during an Auburn Tigers football game on Dec. 28, 2021, transferred to Florida State for the upcoming season.

Auburn transfer Keiondre Jones is listed as a backup at left guard behind Casey Roddick. It's one of the rare positions where the starter and backup are both transfers. East Tennessee transfer Tyler Keltner lost the kicking battle to returning starter Ryan Fitzgerald.

Lastly, South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond is listed as a backup at running back behind Benson.

