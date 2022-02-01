Florida State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Florida State football schedule 2022: Who does Florida State miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Florida State Football Schedule 2022

Aug 27 Duquesne

Sept 4 vs LSU (in New Orleans)

Sept 10 OPEN DATE

Sept 16 at Louisville

Sept 24 Boston College

Oct 1 Wake Forest

Oct 8 at NC State

Oct 15 Clemson

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Georgia Tech

Nov 5 at Miami

Nov 12 at Syracuse

Nov 19 Louisiana

Nov 25 Florida

Florida State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Seminoles miss from the Coastal Division?

The Seminoles have to go Miami, and they get Georgia Tech after getting a week off to rest up, but that means they miss North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. That’s not bad, but they also don’t get Duke.

In division play, Clemson and Wake Forest have to come to Tallahassee, but going to Louisville, NC State, and Syracuse is tough. Manageable, but tough.

Florida State Football Schedule What To Know: The non-conference problem

Opening up with Duquesne in Week 0 might not be a bad thing – treat the game as a scrimmage – with a trip to New Orleans to face LSU to get everything rolling in Week 1.

However, the Seminoles also have to face Florida from the SEC, and dealing with Louisiana – even though it shouldn’t be the killer from the last two years – isn’t a layup late in the season.

In other words, there aren’t any sure things outside of Duquesne.

Florida State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not a totally unmanageable slate, but there are way too many 50/50 games to assume that this should be Florida State’s breakthrough year.

Again, getting Clemson at home is big, and there isn’t anyone on the slate the team can’t get by – especially if LSU and Florida aren’t back to form – but the road games against Miami and NC State won’t be easy, and going a month early in the season without a home game will be trying.

