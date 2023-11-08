Florida State football remains No. 4 in second College Football Rankings

Florida State football remains in the top four in the second College Football Rankings.

The No. 4 Seminoles (9-0) remained the final team in the 4-team playoff field in the rankings released Tuesday, following a closer-than-expected call in a 24-7 victory over Pittsburgh on the road Saturday. FSU was down two key receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.

"Yeah, again, really good team. Coach [Mike] Norvell has done a heck of a job down there in Tallahassee, and the combination of the wins over LSU and at Clemson, against Duke, winning last week without Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, two of their key elements of offense, and the physicality of their defense, and their offense puts up 40 points a game, the defense allows about 17 points a game," CFB chair Boo Corrigan said.

"So they continue to play really well, and it's a really well-coached football team.

Washington (9-0) had a 52-42 victory over USC but remained behind FSU. Ohio State remains No. 1, while No. 2 Georgia (9-0) and No. 3 Michigan (9-0) remain in their respective positions from the first rankings.

The Buckeyes had a struggle with Rutgers - trailing 9-7 at halftime - but ultimately pulled off a 35-16 road victory.

The Seminoles play rival Miami (6-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium with the game to be broadcast on ABC.

They clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 with the win.

FSU has held all nine opponents under 30 points this season, the longest active streak in the ACC and fourth-longest in the country.

The Seminoles have won 15 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in the nation and tied for the fifth-longest in school history.

Ohio State will face CFP-ranked No. 3 Michigan on Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines play No. 10 Penn State (8-1) this Saturday.

The Bulldogs play No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1) in another pivotal matchup this weekend.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Seminoles remain No. 4 in 2nd College Football Rankings