Florida State football quarterback Tate Rodemaker's status in doubt for ACC championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Internet rumor mill was churning late Thursday evening and Friday morning about the status of Florida State football quarterback Tate Rodemaker for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

Rodemaker's status for the game is in doubt, per multiple reports and confirmed to the Democrat.

"We are working through the process with Tate and we'll see what that means for [Saturday]," a Florida State spokesperson told the Democrat.

He will be a game-day decision.

The redshirt junior - who is filling in for the injured starter Jordan Travis - was sandwiched on a hit by a pair of Florida defenders last week in the fourth quarter. He left for three plays and quickly returned and the Seminoles scored on the next play.

Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill was ejected for targeting on the play and Rodemaker was down on the field for a couple of minutes before being helped up and went straight to the injury tent.

No potential injury was ever disclosed, and Rodemaker did return to the game and talked to the media postgame.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) throws the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Freshman Brock Glenn would be FSU starting quarterback if Rodemaker is out

Head coach Mike Norvell will talk to the media at his press conference Friday in Charlotte ahead of Saturday's game and could update the status of Rodemaker. The No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0) take on No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

FSU is seeking its first ACC Championship since 2014 and its first berth in the College Football Playoff since the same season.

Freshman Brock Glenn would be the starter in case of Rodemaker missing the game. AJ Duffy is the other scholarship quarterback on the roster.

HOW TO WATCH ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Who: No. 4 Florida State (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tate Rodemaker concussion: Florida State QB in doubt vs. Louisville